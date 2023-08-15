All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Decision on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Olympics in Paris has not yet been made – Head of the National Olympic Committee

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:31
Decision on participation of Ukrainian athletes in Olympics in Paris has not yet been made – Head of the National Olympic Committee
Vadym Huttsait, photo from The National Olympic Committee

Vadym Huttsait, Head of the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee, has stated that the final decision regarding the participation of Ukrainian athletes in the Olympics in Paris together with athletes from Russia and Belarus has not yet been made.

Source: The National Olympic Committee

Quote: "Currently, the International Olympic Committee has not officially invited Russia and Belarus to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The decision on whether athletes from these two countries will be allowed to compete there under a neutral flag has yet to be made.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine is continuing consultations with the subjects of the Olympic movement regarding the participation of the national team of Ukraine in the Olympic Games, if representatives from the aggressor countries are allowed to participate.

Advertisement:

We are working to consider all possible aspects of this unprecedented situation. A final decision will be made when all relevant factors are considered."

Details: The National Olympic Committee notes that Ukrainian athletes are currently taking part in qualifying competitions for the Olympic Games on the condition that only athletes from the above-mentioned countries participate who are admitted by international federations as individual neutral athletes and observe the strict conditions of neutrality established by each of them.

Many international federations are of the opinion that athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus should not be allowed to compete, and the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine supports this position.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The National Olympic Committee stressed that peace in Ukraine is non-negotiable, and the Olympic Games should not be a platform for whitewashing or legitimising actions completely contrary to Olympic values and principles.

They also added that the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine will announce the official position, decisions and actions regarding this issue on its official web resources.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
New Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: