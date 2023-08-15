All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces burn 4 units of Russian equipment in south

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:40
Special Operations Forces burn 4 units of Russian equipment in south
stock photo of Special Operations Forces

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed four units of Russian equipment on the southern front.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF)

 Quote: "SOF soldiers in the south have destroyed four units of enemy equipment.

The enemy equipment was spotted during aerial reconnaissance, including a Strela-10 air defence system, a howitzer tractor and a Kamaz truck.

Advertisement:

All targets were destroyed as a result of accurate work by attack UAV operators."

Details: Photos taken through a thermal imager show that the special forces are again actively burning Russian equipment under cover of night.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Security Service shows missile that targeted Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre

Meeting between Erdoğan and Putin postponed until at least September

First stretch of water mains built after Kakhovka Power Plant explosion now in use

Ukrainian government to decide on suspending visa-free travel with Israel soon

PHOTOUkraine's Security Service seizes Russian general's restaurants, hotels and shopping malls in Ukraine

Sweden currently does not plan to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:08
German Foreign Minister wants to accelerate provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine
18:52
New cult: Stalin will be shown not as a tyrant, but as a "defender" in new Russian textbooks
18:46
Attack on Shaikovka airfield: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms at least one damaged aircraft
18:21
Explosion rings out in occupied Berdiansk for second time today
18:11
Roscosmos names the reason for crash of Russian Luna-25 space station
17:57
Ukraine's Security Service shows missile that targeted Chernihiv Music and Drama Theatre
17:34
Ukraine negotiating grain corridor with international insurers
17:19
Kamikaze drone crashes at Russian military airfield, damaging aircraft
17:14
Saakashvili's allies launch pre-election campaign on his behalf
16:55
Meeting between Erdoğan and Putin postponed until at least September
All News
Advertisement: