Special Operations Forces burn 4 units of Russian equipment in south
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed four units of Russian equipment on the southern front.
Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF)
Quote: "SOF soldiers in the south have destroyed four units of enemy equipment.
The enemy equipment was spotted during aerial reconnaissance, including a Strela-10 air defence system, a howitzer tractor and a Kamaz truck.
All targets were destroyed as a result of accurate work by attack UAV operators."
Details: Photos taken through a thermal imager show that the special forces are again actively burning Russian equipment under cover of night.
