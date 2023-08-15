Special Operations Forces burn 4 units of Russian equipment in south

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed four units of Russian equipment on the southern front.

Source: press service for the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF)

Quote: "SOF soldiers in the south have destroyed four units of enemy equipment.

The enemy equipment was spotted during aerial reconnaissance, including a Strela-10 air defence system, a howitzer tractor and a Kamaz truck.

All targets were destroyed as a result of accurate work by attack UAV operators."

Details: Photos taken through a thermal imager show that the special forces are again actively burning Russian equipment under cover of night.

