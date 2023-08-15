Man seriously injured on 14 August attack on Kherson dies in hospital

A resident of the city of Kherson seriously wounded during the Russian shelling on 14 August has died in hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the press office of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, quoted by Ukrinform; Kherson handball club Dniprianka on Facebook

Details: According to Tolokonnikov, the Russians shelled from the left bank the liberated territory of Kherson Oblast 71 times, firing about 300 shells on 14 August.

Quote: "Nine people were injured as a result of Russian aggression; today we received the sad news that a man who was injured yesterday... died today."

Details: At the same time, the Kherson handball club Dniprianka announced on social media that Serhii Sdvizhka, the son of the club's coach Yurii Sdvizhka, came under fire in Kherson on 14 August and died.

Background:

On 13 August, Russians killed seven people in Kherson Oblast, including a 23-day-old child.

14 August was declared a day of mourning for those killed on 13 August in Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, three people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson on the night of 13-14 August.

