All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 August 2023, 17:50
Russians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties
PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

On 15 August, Russian occupiers dropped bombs and fired from artillery on Donetsk Oblast, killing two and wounding five civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 15 August, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

At around 08:30, the occupiers attacked the village of Pivnichne (part of the town of Toretsk) using FAB-250 air-launched bombs. They injured two local residents – a 52-year-old man who was in the yard of his home and his 78-year-old neighbour.

Advertisement:

A few hours later, the Russians supposedly attacked a district of private households in the town of Siversk and the village of Yampil with artillery.

Two men aged 45 and 70 were killed by shells near their homes. In addition, three women were injured. 

Shell pieces damaged houses, fences, a medical facility, a garage and an outbuilding.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
Donetsk region
50 wounded occupiers taken to Mariupol hospital after arriving at their base
Zelenskyy visits troops in Donetsk Oblast, discusses needs and problems
Cluster of Russian manpower and equipment attacked in temporarily occupied Yuriivka
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: