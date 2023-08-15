All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 15 August 2023, 17:50
Russians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties
PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

On 15 August, Russian occupiers dropped bombs and fired from artillery on Donetsk Oblast, killing two and wounding five civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 15 August, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

At around 08:30, the occupiers attacked the village of Pivnichne (part of the town of Toretsk) using FAB-250 air-launched bombs. They injured two local residents – a 52-year-old man who was in the yard of his home and his 78-year-old neighbour.

A few hours later, the Russians supposedly attacked a district of private households in the town of Siversk and the village of Yampil with artillery.

Two men aged 45 and 70 were killed by shells near their homes. In addition, three women were injured. 

Shell pieces damaged houses, fences, a medical facility, a garage and an outbuilding.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
50 wounded occupiers taken to Mariupol hospital after arriving at their base
Zelenskyy visits troops in Donetsk Oblast, discusses needs and problems
Cluster of Russian manpower and equipment attacked in temporarily occupied Yuriivka
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: