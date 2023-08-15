Russians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties

On 15 August, Russian occupiers dropped bombs and fired from artillery on Donetsk Oblast, killing two and wounding five civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 15 August, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

At around 08:30, the occupiers attacked the village of Pivnichne (part of the town of Toretsk) using FAB-250 air-launched bombs. They injured two local residents – a 52-year-old man who was in the yard of his home and his 78-year-old neighbour.

A few hours later, the Russians supposedly attacked a district of private households in the town of Siversk and the village of Yampil with artillery.

Two men aged 45 and 70 were killed by shells near their homes. In addition, three women were injured.

Shell pieces damaged houses, fences, a medical facility, a garage and an outbuilding.

