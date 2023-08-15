Israel supplies several tonnes of medicine to Ukraine

Several tonnes of medicines sent by Israel to Ukraine have been delivered to Kyiv.

Source: Michael Brodsky, Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: On Tuesday 15 August, the medicines were handed over to Ukrainian officials.

Quote: "Israel has supplied several tonnes of medicines to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The handover ceremony took place today in Kyiv with the participation of Israel's Deputy Ambassador to Ukraine Liron Finkelstein and Ukrainian officials."

Recently, the Israeli government decided to cancel health insurance for refugees from Ukraine. But later, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen promised that his country would not do so.

French President Emmanuel Macron would prefer that Israel and some other democratic countries do more for Ukraine during the ongoing full-scale war with Russia.

