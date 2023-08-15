Saying Ukraine should cede its land invites Russian aggression – Head of Ukraine's ruling party

Davyd Arakhamiia, Head of the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruling party, has said that discussing the possibility of Ukraine ceding its territories in exchange for NATO membership encourages Russia to continue its aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Davyd Arakhamiia on Telegram

Quote from Arakhamiia: "Talking about [us] ceding our territories in exchange for anything only invites aggression. We can already see this in Moscow’s reaction.

They like this idea, because it legitimises wars of aggression and undermines international law. It culminates in the defeat of democracy and the triumph of totalitarian regimes.

[Having Ukraine] cede its territories will not bring this war to an end. It can only lead to further conflicts all over the world."

Background:

Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, said that Ukraine might be able to accede to NATO if it makes territorial concessions to the Russian Federation. "I think Ukraine ceding this territory and getting NATO membership in exchange might be one of the possible solutions," Jenssen said.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected proposals to discuss Ukraine's membership of the North Atlantic Alliance in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia, and said the proposals were "absolutely unacceptable".

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that trading Ukrainian land for the "NATO umbrella" would mean the defeat of democracy, and would encourage Russia to double down on its war effort.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said Jenssen’s statement about Ukraine ceding its land in exchange for NATO membership was "strange".

