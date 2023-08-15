All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Saying Ukraine should cede its land invites Russian aggression – Head of Ukraine's ruling party

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 22:53
Saying Ukraine should cede its land invites Russian aggression – Head of Ukraine's ruling party
David Arakhamia, archive photo from his Facebook page

Davyd Arakhamiia, Head of the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruling party, has said that discussing the possibility of Ukraine ceding its territories in exchange for NATO membership encourages Russia to continue its aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Davyd Arakhamiia on Telegram

Quote from Arakhamiia: "Talking about [us] ceding our territories in exchange for anything only invites aggression. We can already see this in Moscow’s reaction.

They like this idea, because it legitimises wars of aggression and undermines international law. It culminates in the defeat of democracy and the triumph of totalitarian regimes.

[Having Ukraine] cede its territories will not bring this war to an end. It can only lead to further conflicts all over the world."

Background:

  • Stian Jenssen, Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, said that Ukraine might be able to accede to NATO if it makes territorial concessions to the Russian Federation. "I think Ukraine ceding this territory and getting NATO membership in exchange might be one of the possible solutions," Jenssen said.
  • Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected proposals to discuss Ukraine's membership of the North Atlantic Alliance in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia, and said the proposals were "absolutely unacceptable".
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that trading Ukrainian land for the "NATO umbrella" would mean the defeat of democracy, and would encourage Russia to double down on its war effort.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said Jenssen’s statement about Ukraine ceding its land in exchange for NATO membership was "strange".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: