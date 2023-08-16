Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian defenders have liberated the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "Urozhaine has been liberated. Our defenders are consolidating their positions.

The offensive continues."

Details: Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said Ukraine’s Defence Forces were continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

Kovalov said that Ukrainian soldiers are using artillery to fire on detected Russian targets and are carrying out counter-battery operations.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has been reporting the successes near Urozhaine for several days in a row.

Earlier, Ukrainian soldiers liberated Staromaiorske.

Background:

On 14 August, Hanna Maliar reported that Ukrainian defenders had liberated three square kilometres on the Bakhmut front over the past week.

Maliar said that the defenders had been successful in Urozhaine on the southern front and were advancing on the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

On 15 August, Andrii Kovalov, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the defenders had succeeded in Urozhaine and were consolidating their positions there.

