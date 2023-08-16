All Sections
Blinken calls on Congress to urgently allocate additional funds for Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 08:30
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Congress to approve the request by Joe Biden’s Presidential Administration for additional funding for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Blinken at a briefing

Details: Blinken recalled that last week, Biden asked Congress to allocate $24.1 billion to "continue to support Ukraine’s security, its economic, its humanitarian needs – as well as to help other countries experiencing the effects of Russia’s war."

"I urge Congress to pass the supplemental funding right away," the Secretary of State stressed.

Blinken said that the State Department is working with Ukrainian partners on long-term security commitments that will help Ukraine deter and defend against Russian aggression.

"Ukraine should be clear about the enduring nature of our support and that of many other countries that will provide similar commitments to Ukraine. President Putin should be clear about the futility of pursuing his aggression," Blinken added.

Background: Media outlets suggest that this time it may be more difficult to approve the funds than in previous cases, as Republicans in Congress are under great pressure to support their fellow party member, former President Donald Trump, who has questioned the need for such significant support for Ukraine, and support for Ukraine has declined among American voters. 

Against this backdrop, non-governmental organisation Defending Democracy Together, which is critical of former US President Donald Trump, has launched a campaign calling on Republican lawmakers to continue supporting Ukraine.

At the same time, the White House is confident that bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress will continue.

