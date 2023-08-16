Air Force downs three drones over Kharkiv Oblast in the morning

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has destroyed three Shahed drones in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 16 August.

Source: Air Force Command Skhid (East) on Facebook

Quote: "Three UAVs of the Shahed-136 type were destroyed on the morning of 16 August 2023 by a fighter jet and units of the Air Force Command Skhid (East) in Kharkiv Oblast."

Background:

Advertisement:

The media reported about explosions in Kharkiv at 09:00.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that Shahed drones had been seen near the city of Kharkiv, and air defence had responded.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!