Ukrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 16 August 2023, 13:44
screenshot

Ukrainian marines have posted footage of the liberation of the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky on Facebook

Quote: "The soldiers of the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky, along with their comrades from the 38th Marine Brigade, have liberated yet another settlement as part of counter-offensive actions – the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast."

Previously: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, recently confirmed that Ukrainian defenders have liberated Urozhaine.

Background:

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Russians attempt to retake positions near Urozhaine and conduct offensive on several fronts
Russians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties
50 wounded occupiers taken to Mariupol hospital after arriving at their base
