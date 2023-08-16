Ukrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian marines have posted footage of the liberation of the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky on Facebook

Quote: "The soldiers of the 35th Marine Infantry Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky, along with their comrades from the 38th Marine Brigade, have liberated yet another settlement as part of counter-offensive actions – the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast."

Previously: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, recently confirmed that Ukrainian defenders have liberated Urozhaine.

Background:

On 14 August, Maliar said that Ukrainian defenders had liberated 3 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front over the past week.

The Deputy Defence Minister also said Ukrainian defenders were achieving success in the village of Urozhaine on the southern front and were conducting offensive actions on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

On 15 August, Andrii Kovalov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian defenders had gained success in the area of Urozhaine and were consolidating their positions on the ground.

