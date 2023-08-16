Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating recently captured positions and carrying out counter-battery measures; 15 combat clashes were recorded during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 August

Quote: "The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted nine strikes on the clusters of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as one strike on the anti-aircraft missile system.

Throughout the day, Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians fired mortars and artillery at over 15 settlements: Tymonovychi and Bleshnia in Chernihiv Oblast; Shalyhyne, Popivka and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Odnorobivka, Stohnii, Udy, Zelene and Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Senkivka in Kharkiv Oblast; they used artillery and mortars in Vilshane, Petropavlivka and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians fired artillery on about 20 settlements. Among them, in particular, are Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Sviato-Pokrovske and Vyimka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery shelling; among them are Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Stupochky in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces, under heavy fire from aircraft and artillery, continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were shelled by Russians, including Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian troops continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the area of the city of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, and targeted 10 settlements with artillery. In particular, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in the areas of Urozhaine and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast and struck the settlements of Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast with artillery.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery shelling, including Charivne, Huliaipilske, Omelnyk, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians fired artillery at Khreshchenivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykolaivka, Sadove and Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

It is also reported that the Russians have strengthened filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. In particular, between 15 and 26 August, a ban was imposed on any movement of civilians in the area between Hola Prystan and the Kinburn Spit. In addition, the Russians conduct mass searches of residential premises and check phones. The main attention is paid to residents who have SIM cards from Ukrainian operators.

