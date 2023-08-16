All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is increasing drone production significantly

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 August 2023, 21:23
STOCK PHOTO FROM MYKHAILO FEDOROV’S TELEGRAM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to increase the production of drones, which are in great demand by the Ukrainian military.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address on 16 August

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In each combat brigade, warriors first ask about drones, electronic warfare and military air defence. 

The answer to such questions is our work with partners to supply the necessary drones and systems, as well as our work here in Ukraine. We need production. We are increasing production significantly."

Details: The president also stressed that it is necessary to systematise what is already being supplied to the troops and used because "drones are the 'eyes' and protection on the contact line".

According to Zelenskyy, the military needs drones of different ranges and for different purposes.

"Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used.

In fact, everything we've recently talked about with the guys in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, in our combat brigades, is now the job of the General Staff, government officials, and the Staff. The tasks are obvious," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukraine's top military leadership had agreed to focus on providing the Ukrainian army with drones at a meeting with American and UK partners.
  • UNITED24, Come Back Alive (Povernys' zhyvym) and monobank are raising funds for 10,000 kamikaze drones for the army; almost half of the 235 million hryvnias (US$6.2 million) needed were raised on the first day.

