Shahed drones fly toward Izmail, Odesa Oblast: Ukrainian authorities ask to not film air defence response

Russian Shahed drones are flying toward southern Odesa Oblast, targeting the city of Izmail. The Odesa Oblast Military Administration has called on the residents of the region to not ignore the air-raid warning and not to film air defence systems in operation.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Air Force:"Several Shahed drones are moving over the Black Sea waters toward the south of Odesa Oblast, the city of Izmail."

Details: Kiper called on the residents of the entire Odesa Oblast to stay in shelters until the all-clear and not to film or post the air defence systems in operation.

Background: Russian forces have launched Shahed UAVs on Ukraine from the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai.

