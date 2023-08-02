All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shahed drones fly toward Izmail, Odesa Oblast: Ukrainian authorities ask to not film air defence response

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 01:29
Shahed drones fly toward Izmail, Odesa Oblast: Ukrainian authorities ask to not film air defence response
IRANIAN-MADE DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian Shahed drones are flying toward southern Odesa Oblast, targeting the city of Izmail. The Odesa Oblast Military Administration has called on the residents of the region to not ignore the air-raid warning and not to film air defence systems in operation.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Air Force:"Several Shahed drones are moving over the Black Sea waters toward the south of Odesa Oblast, the city of Izmail."

Details: Kiper called on the residents of the entire Odesa Oblast to stay in shelters until the all-clear and not to film or post the air defence systems in operation.

Background: Russian forces have launched Shahed UAVs on Ukraine from the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: