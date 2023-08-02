All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ISW explains why Gerasimov showed up at command post in occupied Zaporizhzhia

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 05:59
ISW explains why Gerasimov showed up at command post in occupied Zaporizhzhia
VALERY GERASIMOV. STOCK PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said the Russian Defence Ministry (MoD) continues to position Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as an effective commander ruling the theatre of military operations in Ukraine.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW noted that the Russian Defence Ministry published a video on 1 August showing Gerasimov, as it was reported, inspecting a forward command post in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and listening to reports on Ukrainian operations and Russian defence in the area.

"This footage is one of Gerasimov’s first public appearances since Wagner Groupe financier Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 24 June rebellion and indicates that the MoD continues to publicise Gerasimov’s role as theatre commander," the ISW report said.

Earlier, some Russian sources claimed that Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky had replaced Gerasimov as commander of military operations in Ukraine after the Wagner Group rebellion. However, ISW stressed that it could not verify such rumours and believes that Gerasimov will probably nominally retain his position in the Russian Armed Forces.

"The MoD’s footage notably portrays Gerasimov as the architect of Russian defensive operations in one sector of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, a role that the Russian information space previously attributed to both former deputy commander of the joint grouping of forces in Ukraine Army General Sergei Surovikin and former 58th Combined Arms Army (Southern Military District) Commander Major General Ivan Popov prior to their likely dismissals on 28 June and 15 July, respectively, for challenging Gerasimov and the traditional MoD hierarchy," ISW said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: