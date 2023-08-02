ISW explains why Gerasimov showed up at command post in occupied Zaporizhzhia

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said the Russian Defence Ministry (MoD) continues to position Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as an effective commander ruling the theatre of military operations in Ukraine.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW noted that the Russian Defence Ministry published a video on 1 August showing Gerasimov, as it was reported, inspecting a forward command post in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and listening to reports on Ukrainian operations and Russian defence in the area.

"This footage is one of Gerasimov’s first public appearances since Wagner Groupe financier Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 24 June rebellion and indicates that the MoD continues to publicise Gerasimov’s role as theatre commander," the ISW report said.

Earlier, some Russian sources claimed that Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky had replaced Gerasimov as commander of military operations in Ukraine after the Wagner Group rebellion. However, ISW stressed that it could not verify such rumours and believes that Gerasimov will probably nominally retain his position in the Russian Armed Forces.

"The MoD’s footage notably portrays Gerasimov as the architect of Russian defensive operations in one sector of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, a role that the Russian information space previously attributed to both former deputy commander of the joint grouping of forces in Ukraine Army General Sergei Surovikin and former 58th Combined Arms Army (Southern Military District) Commander Major General Ivan Popov prior to their likely dismissals on 28 June and 15 July, respectively, for challenging Gerasimov and the traditional MoD hierarchy," ISW said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!