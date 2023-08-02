All Sections
United States prepares new military aid package for Ukraine – Politico

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 08:39
The United States may announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on the second Sunday of August.

Source: European Pravda; Politico

Details: The newspaper said the US Department of Defense expects the latest tranche to be announced in Washington early next week.

The article says Kyiv is looking forward to the arrival of US-made Abrams tanks, expected in Ukraine in early September, which could help break through the Russian defence line.

Meanwhile, Pentagon sources expect the Ukrainian counteroffensive to be ongoing at least through the autumn and possibly into the winter.

Background:

Last week, the US Department of Defense announced another US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The aid includes additional ammunition for Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems and HIMARS artillery systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems, 32 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, 155mm and 105mm artillery projectiles, and 120mm and 60mm mortar bombs.

In addition, the US military aid package includes TOW missiles, Hornet unmanned aerial systems, Hydra-70 aircraft missiles, tactical air navigation systems, explosive munitions to overcome obstacles, more than 28 million rounds for small arms and grenades, night vision and thermal imaging systems, as well as spare parts and training ammunition.

The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 has reached more than US$43.7 billion.

The United States announced the previous military aid package to Ukraine worth US$800 million on 7 July. It included cluster munitions for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

