All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia forms new units, but they are insufficient without increased mobilisation – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:51
Russia forms new units, but they are insufficient without increased mobilisation – UK intelligence
STOCK IMAGE: UKRAINIAN DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE

Over the past two months, Russia has been forming new large units to strengthen its ground forces, but a new wave of mobilisation is needed.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has mainly used mobilised reservists to replenish existing units, or as part of infantry units from territorial defence.

Russia rarely creates new combined-arms military formations, such as combined-arms armies, which are supposed to be a self-sufficient force. The exception was the 3rd Army Corps, created in the summer of 2022, which has "generally performed poorly", UK Defence Intelligence added.

Advertisement:

UK intelligence suggests that any new Russian formation will be used as a reserve force in Ukraine. However, in the long term, Russia is seeking to strengthen its forces facing NATO.

Quote: "Without a major new wave of mandatory mobilisation, Russia is unlikely to find enough new troops to resource even one new army."

Background: In its update for 1 August, UK Intelligence reported on intense fighting in the south of Ukraine, as well as on the problems faced by the Russian occupation forces.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: