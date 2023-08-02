Russia forms new units, but they are insufficient without increased mobilisation – UK intelligence

Over the past two months, Russia has been forming new large units to strengthen its ground forces, but a new wave of mobilisation is needed.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Intelligence noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has mainly used mobilised reservists to replenish existing units, or as part of infantry units from territorial defence.

Russia rarely creates new combined-arms military formations, such as combined-arms armies, which are supposed to be a self-sufficient force. The exception was the 3rd Army Corps, created in the summer of 2022, which has "generally performed poorly", UK Defence Intelligence added.

UK intelligence suggests that any new Russian formation will be used as a reserve force in Ukraine. However, in the long term, Russia is seeking to strengthen its forces facing NATO.

Quote: "Without a major new wave of mandatory mobilisation, Russia is unlikely to find enough new troops to resource even one new army."

Background: In its update for 1 August, UK Intelligence reported on intense fighting in the south of Ukraine, as well as on the problems faced by the Russian occupation forces.

