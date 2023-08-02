All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Line-ups announced for football charity match in support of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 17:12
Line-ups announced for football charity match in support of Ukraine
Photo by United24

The United24 foundation has announced the line-ups for the Game4Ukraine charity match in support of Ukraine. Two teams of renowned football, cinema and music stars, headed by Andrii Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, will play against each other. 

Source:  United24’s press release acquired by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The match will take place on 5 August at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea FC's home ground.

Shevchenko's team (wearing blue colours) will play under the guidance of Chelsea’s women’s coach Emma Hayes.

Meanwhile, Arsène Wenger, the Arsenal football club legend, will be the coach of Zinchenko’s team. 

The composition of Shevchenko's team:

  • Goalkeepers: Dida, Petr Čech, Júlio César, Carly Telford and Carlo Cudicini;
  • Defenders: Fabio Cannavaro, Gerard Piqué, Christian Panucci, Massimo Oddo and William Gallas;
  • Midfielders: Clarence Seedorf, Michael Essien, Claude Makélélé, Mykhailo Mudryk, Sergiño, Claire Rafferty and Joe Cole;
  • Forwards: captain Andrii Shevchenko, his attack partner in Dynamo and the national team Serhii Rebrov, Samuel Eto'o, Gianfranco Zola, Jermain Defoe, Shota Arveladze, Luca Toni and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Zinchenko's team:

  • Goalkeepers: Jens Lehmann, David James;
  • Defenders: Bacary Sagna, Oleh Luzhnyi, Antonio Valencia, Darijo Srna, Per Mertesacker, Michael Sylvester, Wes Morgan, Joleon Lescott, Martin Škrtel, Jon Arne Riise, Gaël Clichy;
  • Midfielders: captain Oleksandr Zinchenko, Robert Pires, Jack Wilshere, Charlie Adam, Mark Noble, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Katie Chapman, Jessica Hurtado, Rachel Enki;
  • Forwards:  Yevhen Levchenko and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

Celebrities will also join the professional football players. Stars of the series Ted Lasso, Toheeb Jimoh and Phil Dunster, British comedian Russell Howard, actors Archie Renaux, Hiro Fiennes Tiffin and Ralf Little, as well as musicians James Arthur, Tom Grennan and Chelcee Grimes, and TV presenter Roman Kemp might appear on the pitch.

The game will be broadcast on the Ukrainian national 24/7 newscast. Roman Bebekh and Viktor Vatsko will serve as commentators.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: charity
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
charity
9-year-old musician from Lviv Oblast raises more than US$67,600 for Armed Forces within one year
Ukrainians' donations buy intelligence station worth US$1.1 million
Defence Intelligence reports quantity of Russian military equipment tracked by "people's satellite" ICEYE
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: