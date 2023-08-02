All Sections
Line-ups announced for football charity match in support of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 17:12
Photo by United24

The United24 foundation has announced the line-ups for the Game4Ukraine charity match in support of Ukraine. Two teams of renowned football, cinema and music stars, headed by Andrii Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, will play against each other. 

Source:  United24’s press release acquired by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The match will take place on 5 August at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea FC's home ground.

Shevchenko's team (wearing blue colours) will play under the guidance of Chelsea’s women’s coach Emma Hayes.

Meanwhile, Arsène Wenger, the Arsenal football club legend, will be the coach of Zinchenko’s team. 

The composition of Shevchenko's team:

  • Goalkeepers: Dida, Petr Čech, Júlio César, Carly Telford and Carlo Cudicini;
  • Defenders: Fabio Cannavaro, Gerard Piqué, Christian Panucci, Massimo Oddo and William Gallas;
  • Midfielders: Clarence Seedorf, Michael Essien, Claude Makélélé, Mykhailo Mudryk, Sergiño, Claire Rafferty and Joe Cole;
  • Forwards: captain Andrii Shevchenko, his attack partner in Dynamo and the national team Serhii Rebrov, Samuel Eto'o, Gianfranco Zola, Jermain Defoe, Shota Arveladze, Luca Toni and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Zinchenko's team:

  • Goalkeepers: Jens Lehmann, David James;
  • Defenders: Bacary Sagna, Oleh Luzhnyi, Antonio Valencia, Darijo Srna, Per Mertesacker, Michael Sylvester, Wes Morgan, Joleon Lescott, Martin Škrtel, Jon Arne Riise, Gaël Clichy;
  • Midfielders: captain Oleksandr Zinchenko, Robert Pires, Jack Wilshere, Charlie Adam, Mark Noble, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Katie Chapman, Jessica Hurtado, Rachel Enki;
  • Forwards:  Yevhen Levchenko and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

Celebrities will also join the professional football players. Stars of the series Ted Lasso, Toheeb Jimoh and Phil Dunster, British comedian Russell Howard, actors Archie Renaux, Hiro Fiennes Tiffin and Ralf Little, as well as musicians James Arthur, Tom Grennan and Chelcee Grimes, and TV presenter Roman Kemp might appear on the pitch.

The game will be broadcast on the Ukrainian national 24/7 newscast. Roman Bebekh and Viktor Vatsko will serve as commentators.

Subjects: charity
