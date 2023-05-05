Ukrainians' donations buy intelligence station worth US$1.1 million

The Come Back Alive foundation has purchased a mobile intelligence station for Ukrainian Defence Intelligence with donations; its cost is over UAH 41 million [approximately US$1.1 million].

Source: Come Back Alive [Povernys zhyvym], a Ukrainian non-governmental foundation

Details: The foundation reports that this unique technical system will help special forces quickly detect Russian forces and obtain more information about them.

As the Foundation notes, this project, which is not easy to implement, was kept secret for about a year for security reasons. Instead of publicly accumulating funds, the equipment was purchased from the foundation's general accounts.

Quote: "Just think about it: more than US$1 million, a one-time payment, a secret purchase and just one of the tens of thousands of results of our joint work.

That's why regular donations are essential."

