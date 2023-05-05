All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians' donations buy intelligence station worth US$1.1 million

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 13:00
Ukrainians' donations buy intelligence station worth US$1.1 million
Screenshot from video

The Come Back Alive foundation has purchased a mobile intelligence station for Ukrainian Defence Intelligence with donations; its cost is over UAH 41 million [approximately US$1.1 million].

Source: Come Back Alive [Povernys zhyvym], a Ukrainian non-governmental foundation

Details: The foundation reports that this unique technical system will help special forces quickly detect Russian forces and obtain more information about them.

Advertisement:

As the Foundation notes, this project, which is not easy to implement, was kept secret for about a year for security reasons. Instead of publicly accumulating funds, the equipment was purchased from the foundation's general accounts.

Quote: "Just think about it: more than US$1 million, a one-time payment, a secret purchase and just one of the tens of thousands of results of our joint work.

That's why regular donations are essential."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: charity
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
charity
Olha Kharlan auctions her Barbie copy
Fundraising campaign for 10,000 kamikaze drones closed in 3 days
Journalist from Luxembourg rides on bike to Vinnytsia to help Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: