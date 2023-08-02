All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group continues to recruit mercenaries in Russia despite Prigozhin's statements

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 2 August 2023, 21:08
Wagner Group continues to recruit mercenaries in Russia despite Prigozhin's statements
PRIVATE MILITARY COMPANY WAGNER. CHANNEL 24 COLLAGE

Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) continues to recruit mercenaries in Russia, despite the statement of its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin about the termination of recruitment, with Africa being the main destination for the trained militants. 

Source: Important Stories, a Russian media outlet 

Details: The journalists found messages in the chat rooms saying that Wagner Group would resume recruiting mercenaries in August. 

One former mercenary, who has already fought in Africa and Ukraine, told the media outlet that recruitment has resumed through the Orthodox sports club Desantnyk (Paratrooper) in Omsk and one of the PMC points in Novosibirsk.

Advertisement:

When the correspondent tried to get into the new "wave" of recruitment under the guise of a mercenary, the Omsk Desantnyk refused him, but the Novosibirsk veteran organisation Power Unity of Siberia, which is the official representative of the PMC, said that the new recruitment takes place on Fridays. 

The journalist was offered to come to the office in sneakers and a sports uniform and pass a physical fitness test. In addition, representatives of the Wagner Group warned him that the candidate should not have a criminal record, chronic diseases and arrears on the Federal Bailiffs Service. 

In addition, a potential Wagner mercenary must have a military specialty and a foreign passport since the main direction of recruitment is African countries.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Another mercenary, with whom the correspondent spoke, said that recruitment centres determine the work directions of militants after the selection.

During the conversation with the recruiter, the correspondent was offered to go to the "Special Military Operation zone" without signing a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry from the Redut PMC, associated with Gazprom. [Special Military Operation is a Russian propaganda term for the war in Ukraine – ed.] 

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: