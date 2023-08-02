Wagner Group continues to recruit mercenaries in Russia despite Prigozhin's statements

Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) continues to recruit mercenaries in Russia, despite the statement of its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin about the termination of recruitment, with Africa being the main destination for the trained militants.

Source: Important Stories, a Russian media outlet

Details: The journalists found messages in the chat rooms saying that Wagner Group would resume recruiting mercenaries in August.

One former mercenary, who has already fought in Africa and Ukraine, told the media outlet that recruitment has resumed through the Orthodox sports club Desantnyk (Paratrooper) in Omsk and one of the PMC points in Novosibirsk.

When the correspondent tried to get into the new "wave" of recruitment under the guise of a mercenary, the Omsk Desantnyk refused him, but the Novosibirsk veteran organisation Power Unity of Siberia, which is the official representative of the PMC, said that the new recruitment takes place on Fridays.

The journalist was offered to come to the office in sneakers and a sports uniform and pass a physical fitness test. In addition, representatives of the Wagner Group warned him that the candidate should not have a criminal record, chronic diseases and arrears on the Federal Bailiffs Service.

In addition, a potential Wagner mercenary must have a military specialty and a foreign passport since the main direction of recruitment is African countries.

Another mercenary, with whom the correspondent spoke, said that recruitment centres determine the work directions of militants after the selection.

During the conversation with the recruiter, the correspondent was offered to go to the "Special Military Operation zone" without signing a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry from the Redut PMC, associated with Gazprom. [Special Military Operation is a Russian propaganda term for the war in Ukraine – ed.]

Background:

