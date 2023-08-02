All Sections
Explosion rocks city centre in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 August 2023, 21:55
Explosion rocks city centre in Russian-occupied Melitopol
The city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, marked in red on the map. Screenshot: Google Maps

An explosion rocked the city centre in Russian-occupied Melitopol on the evening of 2 August.

Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The [Russian] occupiers in Melitopol are uneasy. They are complaining about explosions in the city centre."

Details: Melitopol Mayor did not disclose any additional information but said the details of the "evening shenanigans" were being investigated.

Volodymyr Rohov, a proxy of the Russian government in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, also reported the explosions in Melitopol.

At 21:38, Rohov posted on Telegram that "an explosion just rocked the city centre". He promised to share the details of the incident later.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

