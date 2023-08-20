All Sections
Russians strike Nikopol from heavy artillery: person injured, facilities damaged

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 07:38
Damaged house in Nikopol. Photo: Lysak

As a result of Russian attacks on the settlement of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 74-year old woman has been injured, and facilities have been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the evening [of 19 August – ed.], the Russians attacked Nikopol from heavy artillery. A 74-year old woman has been injured. She was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds."

Details: Lysak added that five private houses, four outbuildings and two power lines have been damaged in the attack.

