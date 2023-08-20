All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We want F-16s to be in Ukrainian arsenal as soon as possible – Dutch PM

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 16:50
We want F-16s to be in Ukrainian arsenal as soon as possible – Dutch PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has said that F-16 fighters will become part of Ukraine's defence system.

Source: Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Eindhoven airbase, reports European Pravda

Details: According to Rutte, to start transferring fighters to Ukraine, it is necessary to train pilots, as well as prepare infrastructure.

Quote: "We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible... Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward," the Dutch prime minister added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighters after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete training.

The day before, in Sweden, the Ukrainian president also discussed the possible transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: