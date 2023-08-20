We want F-16s to be in Ukrainian arsenal as soon as possible – Dutch PM

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has said that F-16 fighters will become part of Ukraine's defence system.

Source: Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Eindhoven airbase, reports European Pravda

Details: According to Rutte, to start transferring fighters to Ukraine, it is necessary to train pilots, as well as prepare infrastructure.

Quote: "We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible... Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward," the Dutch prime minister added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the Netherlands agreed to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16 fighters after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete training.

The day before, in Sweden, the Ukrainian president also discussed the possible transfer of Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

