Russia keeps 12 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

The Russian occupiers have deployed a missile carrier to the Black Sea in addition to a submarine, increasing the number of Kalibr cruise missiles present there to 12.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's south on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. In addition to a submarine, a small missile carrier has been deployed. This means that the number of Kalibr missiles has been increased to 12."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's south noted that the tension in the situation is predictable and the threat of missile attacks is very high.

