Zelenskyy goes to Greece for Balkans summit

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 08:24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend a summit on the Balkans in Athens, Greece, on Monday, 21 August.

Source: Serbian TV channel N1, as reported by European Pravda

Details: N1 reported that the Ukrainian leader will be among the guests at an informal dinner hosted by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Leaders of the Western Balkans countries and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, are also expected to attend the summit.

The European integration of the region, energy security in the Balkans and Southeast Europe, sanctions against Russia, which Serbia has not implemented, and Serbia's dialogue with the Republic of Kosovo will be among the topics at the meeting.

Previously: Zelensky was in Denmark after his visit to the Netherlands. At a meeting with Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, it became known that Copenhagen has decided to supply 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Background:

