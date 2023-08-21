All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia wants all taxi drivers to drive Lada, drivers oppose

Iryna BalachukMonday, 21 August 2023, 13:06
Russia wants all taxi drivers to drive Lada, drivers oppose
Photo: lada.ru

The Russian government is preparing to transfer all taxis to domestically-made cars; the transport commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation has already supported the relevant amendments to the legislation.

Source: The Moscow Time; Vedomosti ("The Record"), citing a protocol dated 7 August

Details: Russian officials believe that such a decision will contribute to "the formation of federal technological sovereignty and the resistance of the domestic transport network to sanctions pressure."

Reportedly, AvtoVAZ, UAZ and the Tula enterprise of the Chinese brand Haval meet the levels of localisation required by the authorities.

Advertisement:

It is assumed that the changes will be forced on 1 January 2024.

Taxi companies in Russia oppose the new rules.

The National Council of Taxis association sent a letter to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the end of July, requesting not to force businesses to only buy domestic cars.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The association warned the government that this would lead to an increase in transport prices and a decrease in transport availability in the country.

The letter stated that "entrepreneurs cannot be forced to buy what is not on sale, and if it is, it comes at a price that leads to bankruptcy." It was also said that the prices of economy-class cars assembled in Russia have recently increased by 70-80%, up to RUB 1.8-2 million (US$19,270-21,230).

At the same time, there is already a shortage of compact passenger cars worth up to 1 million roubles in Russia; these are mainly used in taxis and car sharing.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: