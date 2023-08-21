All Sections
Greece offers help in rebuilding Odesa

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 21:54

Greece is ready to join the program of rebuilding Ukraine with a focus on the city of Odesa and its historical buildings.

Source: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek Prime-Minister, at the joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in Athens, as reported by European Pravda

"Mister President, Greece will join the titanic efforts to reconstruct and rebuild your country using our broad experience – in the construction sector, through state and private partnership, having powerful capabilities in the digitalization, healthcare sectors, in protection of historical sights – with the focus on the city of Odesa, the historical centre of which with the support of Greece was included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites," Mitsotakis stated.   

He added that Greece could mainly help restore the historical buildings damaged in the war.

Mitsotakis also mentioned the special significance of the city of Mariupol for Greece, as many residents of Mariupol are of Greek descent.

Zelenskyy reported after the talks that Greece will join the so-called aircraft coalition and train the Ukrainian pilots of the F-16 fighters.

Background: On 21 August, in the evening, Zelenskyy arrived in Athens after visiting the Netherlands and Denmark.

After meeting the Prime-Minister and President of Greece, Zelenskyy will participate in an informal supper where the leaders of Western Balkan countries and Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission, are also expected to be present. 

