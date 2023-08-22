All Sections
"There will be squadrons of jets" – Ukraine's Defence Minister on aircraft coalition

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 11:46
There will be squadrons of jets – Ukraine's Defence Minister on aircraft coalition
OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that several other countries are ready to join the so-called international training coalition for F-16 fighter jets, but he did not specify which countries.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Reznikov at a press conference in Odesa

Quote: "I would like to remind you that 11 countries have joined the so-called jet coalition in Vilnius. But this coalition is growing, it is open to anyone willing to join. I know for sure that there are several countries that are ready to do so, they are just getting certain political approvals from their parliaments, and the decision of their governments will be made. It will be announced a little later."

Details: Reznikov noted that the coalition also includes countries that don’t have F-16s, such as Canada. They will be involved in training, exercises and infrastructure preparations.

Reznikov said that there is no point in discussing the number of aircraft yet.

Quote: "But I'm sure there will be more. We are talking squadrons at this point."

Background:

  • On 11 July, it became known that Ukraine and 11 partner countries had signed a memorandum defining the conditions for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
  • The memorandum means that Ukrainian pilots, technicians and other personnel will take part in the training program. There is also a possibility of including other types of fighter jets in the program.
  • On 19 August, Reznikov said that Ukrainian pilots had already begun training on Western F-16 fighter jets, with a minimum training period of 6 months.
  • On 6 July, Romania confirmed that it would become the place for Ukrainians’ F-16 training.

