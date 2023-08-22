All Sections
Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 13:11
Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine
Flag of Luxembourg, photo picture alliance via Getty Images

Luxembourg became another signatory to the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine, which was adopted on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius and is conventionally called the "security guarantees" declaration.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am grateful to Luxembourg for joining the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. 

I thank Luxembourg and its people for their unwavering support for Ukraine, which is based on shared democratic ideals and the common interests of our Euro-Atlantic family."

Background:

Read more on the topic: "Security Guarantees" Pledged to Ukraine Would Leave Ukrainians Frustrated

