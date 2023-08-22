Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

Luxembourg became another signatory to the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine, which was adopted on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius and is conventionally called the "security guarantees" declaration.

Quote: "I am grateful to Luxembourg for joining the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

I thank Luxembourg and its people for their unwavering support for Ukraine, which is based on shared democratic ideals and the common interests of our Euro-Atlantic family."

Background:

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of the security guarantees but on their framework, and specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.

On 21 August, Kosovo became the 26th state to join the G7 declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

In August, Ukraine began negotiations on security guarantees with the United States and the United Kingdom.

