Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief announces forthcoming attacks in Crimea

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 22 August 2023, 17:29
HEAD OF UKRAINE’S DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE KYRYLO BUDANOV, photo by Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, promises new cases of "destruction of the invaders" in the Russian-occupied Crimea "soon".

Source: Budanov, on a live ITV broadcast from the town of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast 

Budanov says there are people in Ukraine who are afraid of the liberation of Crimea, but there are also many who are looking forward to seeing it. And they need to be given hope.

Quote: "That's why we have to hold such events as the Crimean Platform, [and the] events, let's say, [arranged by] resistance movements in the temporarily occupied territories, and simply destroy the invaders in our Crimea. You already see  what is being done basically, and you will  see more soon."

Details: On Tuesday, 22 August, on the eve of the Crimean platform, the Crimean Tatar flag was raised on the central square of Irpin.

The event was attended by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate;  Tamila Tasheva, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and Refat Chubarov, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

