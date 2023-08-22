All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief announces forthcoming attacks in Crimea

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 22 August 2023, 17:29
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief announces forthcoming attacks in Crimea
HEAD OF UKRAINE’S DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE KYRYLO BUDANOV, photo by Ukrainska Pravda

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, promises new cases of "destruction of the invaders" in the Russian-occupied Crimea "soon".

Source: Budanov, on a live ITV broadcast from the town of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast 

Budanov says there are people in Ukraine who are afraid of the liberation of Crimea, but there are also many who are looking forward to seeing it. And they need to be given hope.

Quote: "That's why we have to hold such events as the Crimean Platform, [and the] events, let's say, [arranged by] resistance movements in the temporarily occupied territories, and simply destroy the invaders in our Crimea. You already see  what is being done basically, and you will  see more soon."

Details: On Tuesday, 22 August, on the eve of the Crimean platform, the Crimean Tatar flag was raised on the central square of Irpin.

The event was attended by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate;  Tamila Tasheva, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and Refat Chubarov, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: