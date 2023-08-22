Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief announces forthcoming attacks in Crimea

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, promises new cases of "destruction of the invaders" in the Russian-occupied Crimea "soon".

Source: Budanov, on a live ITV broadcast from the town of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast

Budanov says there are people in Ukraine who are afraid of the liberation of Crimea, but there are also many who are looking forward to seeing it. And they need to be given hope.

Quote: "That's why we have to hold such events as the Crimean Platform, [and the] events, let's say, [arranged by] resistance movements in the temporarily occupied territories, and simply destroy the invaders in our Crimea. You already see what is being done basically, and you will see more soon."

Details: On Tuesday, 22 August, on the eve of the Crimean platform, the Crimean Tatar flag was raised on the central square of Irpin.

The event was attended by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate; Tamila Tasheva, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and Refat Chubarov, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!