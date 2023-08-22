Russians flood ferries in Kerch Strait to protect Crimean Bridge – Defence Intelligence
Russians began flooding ferries in the Kerch Strait to protect the Crimean Bridge from attacks; it is planned to flood at least six watercraft.
Source: press service Defence Intelligence
Quote: "Russian invaders are carrying out preparatory work to flood the second ferry, in the Kerch Strait area, near the illegal bridge between Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea (coordinates: 45.2432237; 36.5845773)."
Details: It is reported that Russians plan to flood at least six ferries to create a protective strip in front of the bridge.
At the same time, the Russians intend to install containment booms between the flooded ferries.
Defence Intelligence notes that a simple measure of protection of the nineteen-kilometre bridge in the form of flooding ferries only indicates the feverish decisions of Russians and an intellectual crisis within the country's military and political leadership.
Background:
- At least two successful attacks on the Crimean Bridge have been reported. The last time, on 17 July, Sergey Aksenov, the so-called "head" of the Russian-occupied Crimea, reported that an "emergency" had occurred on the Crimean Bridge. Russian Telegram channels reported that the span collapsed there.
- Additionally, on 12 August, explosions were heard twice in occupied Crimea, near the Crimean Bridge.
