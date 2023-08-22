Russians flood ferries in Kerch Strait to protect Crimean Bridge – Defence Intelligence

Russians began flooding ferries in the Kerch Strait to protect the Crimean Bridge from attacks; it is planned to flood at least six watercraft.

Source: press service Defence Intelligence

Quote: "Russian invaders are carrying out preparatory work to flood the second ferry, in the Kerch Strait area, near the illegal bridge between Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea (coordinates: 45.2432237; 36.5845773)."

Details: It is reported that Russians plan to flood at least six ferries to create a protective strip in front of the bridge.

At the same time, the Russians intend to install containment booms between the flooded ferries.

Defence Intelligence notes that a simple measure of protection of the nineteen-kilometre bridge in the form of flooding ferries only indicates the feverish decisions of Russians and an intellectual crisis within the country's military and political leadership.

Background:

At least two successful attacks on the Crimean Bridge have been reported. The last time, on 17 July, Sergey Aksenov, the so-called "head" of the Russian-occupied Crimea, reported that an "emergency" had occurred on the Crimean Bridge. Russian Telegram channels reported that the span collapsed there.

Additionally, on 12 August, explosions were heard twice in occupied Crimea, near the Crimean Bridge.

