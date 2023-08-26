All Sections
US State Department expects Ukrainian grain exports to come back to pre-war averages

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 06:25
US State Department expects Ukrainian grain exports to come back to pre-war averages
PHOTO: MTU.GOV.UA

The US Department of State has said that it sees "viable routes" for Ukrainian grain exports and therefore aims to return to "pre-war averages" of exports in the coming months.

Source: Reuters, quoting James O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination

Quote: "I think we see there are viable routes through Ukraine's territorial waters and overland.

And we are aiming ... over the next couple of months to return to exporting at kind of prewar averages from Ukraine."

For reference: Ukraine used to ship millions of tonnes of food from the Black Sea ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv. After Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine has to rely on ports on the Danube River.

Background:

  • On 17 July, the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened "risks" to parties who would decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation.
  • On 19 July, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it would consider all ships approaching Ukraine to be potential weapons carriers.

