Explosions heard near Melitopol for second day in a row

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, has said that residents of the city have been hearing explosions for the second day in a row, several of which occurred on the morning of 26 August.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "For the second day in a row, something bad has been happening to the occupiers on the Melitopol front.

It started yesterday afternoon: residents of the northern part of Melitopol and the surrounding towns of Terpinnia, Kostiantynivka, Myrne and Voznesenka reported loud explosions from the direction of Tokmak.

It continued today at dawn: again, Melitopol residents in the north of the city, again from the direction of Tokmak, heard explosions first in the distance at 04:30, then closer and louder after 05:00 and again in the distance after 06:00."

Details: There is no information on the effects of the explosions.

Background: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, said that Russian air defence systems were responding in Mariupol on 26 August.

