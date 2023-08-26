All Sections
Zelenskyy on plane crash: All circumstances to be established

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 August 2023, 21:03
Zelenskyy on plane crash: All circumstances to be established
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that all the circumstances of the crash of training aircraft in Zhytomyr Oblast that killed three pilots will be established.

Source: Zelenskyy’s night video address

Quote: "Yesterday, a disaster occurred in the sky over Zhytomyr region. Three pilots died. Among them was Andrii Pilshchykov, call sign Juice. He was a Ukrainian officer, one of those who helped our country a lot. A lot! My condolences to the family and friends, to everyone who knew the guys.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. It's too early to talk about the details. Of course, all the circumstances will be clarified. Of course, Ukraine will never forget anyone who defended Ukraine's free sky. May they always be remembered!"

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that this year Ukraine should do all the necessary work to get the F-16s in the Ukrainian sky.

"This will be a new level of Ukrainian military aviation. And this will bring the return of civil aviation to the Ukrainian sky closer, because it will bring victory closer and give Ukraine more security," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also urged people not to let emotions take over, especially within Ukrainian society.

"Please take care of each other. And have time to thank everyone who helps the defence, everyone who helps Ukraine. We are defending our country, moving forward in an absolutely rational manner and bringing our victory – the victory of Ukraine – closer," the president added.

Background: Andrii Pilshchykov who went by the alias of Juice and two other pilots were killed in a collision between two Ukrainian training aircraft on the evening of 25 August in Zhytomyr Oblast.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the plane crash.

