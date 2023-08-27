All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to further detentions of Crimean Tatars

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 27 August 2023, 00:20
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to further detentions of Crimean Tatars
Photo: Crimean Solidarity Facebook page

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has condemned the detention of Crimean Tatars on Ukraine’s Independence Day and called upon the international community to "keep putting pressure on Russia".

Source: a commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine concerning the latest detentions of Crimean Tatars

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the persecution of Ukrainian citizens by the occupying administration of Crimea on entirely trumped-up charges, and calls upon the international community, including the participants of the International Crimea Platform, to continue putting pressure on Russia in order to secure the immediate release of all Ukrainian citizens who have been illegally convicted by the occupying regime in Crimea, and to introduce sanctions restrictions against officials involved in persecuting citizens of Ukraine."

Details: The Foreign Ministry noted that the occupying administration and collaborators in Ukrainian Crimea used the date of 24 August, when Independence Day is celebrated in Ukraine, as an excuse for a new wave of repressions against the Tatars of Crimea.

At 04:00, members of Russian security forces broke into the homes of Crimean Tatars in the city of Bakhchysarai and the Bakhchysarai district to conduct searches.

Members of the Federal Security of Russia (FSB) have detained six people – Ruslan Asanov, Seydamet Mustafayev, Remzi Nimetulayev, Abdulmedzhit Seitumerov, Ametkhan Umerov and Eldar Yakubov. Abdulmedzhit Seitumerov is the brother of two political prisoners from Bakhchysarai who were arrested in March 2020 and sentenced to 14 and 17 years of imprisonment respectively. All the detainees are activists from the Crimean Solidarity organisation.

Within 12 hours on 25 August, the criminal occupying authorities of Crimea had drawn up protocols for over twenty detained Crimean Tatars who had come to the Kyiv District Court in the city of Simferopol to support their family members and friends. All of them were handed subpoenas at the police station.

Among the detainees is 64-year-old Remzi Zudiev, father of journalist and human rights activist Luftiye Zudieva. Although he has several confirmed chronic illnesses, he was denied the right to take the medicine he needs.

On 26 August, the so-called court issued a ruling on the arrests of several Crimean Tatars under the Code of Administrative Offences for periods of between four and seven days.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: