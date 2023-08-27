Group of cruise missiles flying over Ukraine

After an air-raid warning was issued in most regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of cruise missiles toward the capital, but they were constantly changing directions.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "A group of cruise missiles are entering Ukrainian airspace through Sumy Oblast. The direction of movement is to the west!"

Update: The Air Force later reported: "The missiles are moving in the direction of Kyiv. The direction of movement may change".

Later, they said that the missiles were moving toward different regions. In some oblasts, air defence systems were reported to be responding.

