Agricultural facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on fire after Russian attack

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 26-27 August, causing a fire at an agricultural facility.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At night, the aggressor continued to terrorise the Nikopol district. They shelled Marhanets with heavy artillery.

They also hit Synelnykove district. The Slavhorod community was also hit. A fire broke out at one of the agricultural facilities."

Details: Lysak added that the fire destroyed a truck. Several outbuildings, a garage and a tractor were damaged as well. Two private houses were damaged.

He said that no one was killed or injured.

