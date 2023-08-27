Russians say drone crashes into high-rise building in Kursk

The Russians have claimed that a drone crashed into an apartment building in the Russian city of Kursk overnight, without injuring anyone.

Source: Roman Starovoit, governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Glass was smashed on some floors of the building and a nearby university building due to the drone's impact or crash.

The Russians report that there were no fires and that none of the residents were injured.

The Russians have not specified whether the drone that fell on the high-rise building was the same one they reported downing earlier, or whether this was another drone that successfully evaded Russian air defence and flew into the oblast centre.

