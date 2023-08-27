Deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin confirmed after examinations in Russia

The Investigative Committee of Russia has said it conducted a molecular genetic examination and confirmed the death of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) leaders Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin during a plane crash in Tver Oblast.

Source: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Quote: "As part of the investigation of the plane crash in Tver Oblast, molecular genetic examinations have been completed.

The results say the identities of all ten dead were established; they match the list stated in the flight list."

Details: A private plane belonging to Prigozhin crashed on 23 August, while carrying ten people on board.

Background:

On the evening of 23 August, a small plane crashed in Russia’s Tver Oblast, and the Russians claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, was on board.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency posted a full list of the passengers on the plane that crashed in Russia’s Tver Oblast on the evening of 23 August. Yevgeny Prigozhin is on the list.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking revenge for the humiliation caused by the Wagner Group mutiny and ordered the assassination of their leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia.

