Deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin confirmed after examinations in Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 27 August 2023, 14:10
The Investigative Committee of Russia has said it conducted a molecular genetic examination and confirmed the death of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) leaders Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin during a plane crash in Tver Oblast.

Source: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Quote: "As part of the investigation of the plane crash in Tver Oblast, molecular genetic examinations have been completed.

The results say the identities of all ten dead were established; they match the list stated in the flight list."

Details: A private plane belonging to Prigozhin crashed on 23 August, while carrying ten people on board.

Background:

Advertisement: