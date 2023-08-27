Ukraine may get F-16s soon – General Milley

General Mark Milley, the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine may receive F-16 fighters "soon".

Source: Milley, in an interview with the Jordanian TV channel Al-Mamlaka, provided by Reuters, writes European Pravda

Quote: "F-16s. That is moving forward, actually. So there's a training program in place and they'll [Ukrainians – ed.] likely receive F-16s ... in a not-too-distant future."

Details: He also commented on the course of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, noting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are opposed by the fortified positions of the Russian occupiers, who for many months have been preparing minefields, tank ditches and so-called dragon's teeth.

"The Ukrainians have a significant amount of combat power remaining; this is not over yet. So I think it’s frankly too early to say whether it [has] succeeded or failed." Milley said.

Background: Denmark, Netherlands and Norway decided to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously stated that the delivery of the first Danish F-16s is expected closer to New Year’s Eve.

