All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kakhovka dam must be repaired – Zelenskyy

Olena RoshchinaSunday, 27 August 2023, 20:39
Kakhovka dam must be repaired – Zelenskyy
KHAKHOVKA DAM. PHOTO: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine will repair the Kakhovka dam destroyed by the Russians at the beginning of June.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an interview for Natalia Moseichuk, broadcast in the 24/7 newscast on 27 August

Quote: "We must repair the Kakhovka dam. If we do not receive financial aid, then we will have to allocate a billion-billion and a half hryvnias [approximately US$27m to US$40.5m],  I do not know the exact amount. But we must do this because people need water, because there will be no life there without this water.

Yes, we are working on alternative solutions, and some of them are ready but [there are still problems – ed.] in the city of Kryvyi Rih, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the settlement of Marhanets…We are improvising to find temporary solutions but they are not comprehensive and long-lasting. So we will rebuild this dam."

Details: Recently Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, stated that the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) cannot be repaired. 11 spans of the 28 spans of the upper part of the dam were destroyed as a result of a Russian terrorist attack.

Zelenskyy spoke about the necessity to repair the Kakhovka dam in the context of financial aid from other countries allocated to Ukraine for rebuilding and assistance.

He said that €50 billion over 4 years is not all funds the EU will allocate to Ukraine as this will not be enough for rebuilding.

Zelenskyy also hopes that many loans will be restructured, and stresses that the interest rate is not high.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: