Russians attack Sumy Oblast with missiles and drop bombs

The Russians bombarded the border territories and settlements of Sumy Oblast over the past day 22 times, with 171 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The hromadas of Khotyn, Bilopillia, Esman, Shalahyne, Seredyno-Buda, Druzhba, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl came under fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

There were 15 explosions from artillery, and 16 explosions from automatic grenade launchers in Khotyn hromada.

Seredyno-Buda hromada was attacked using automatic grenade launchers (29 explosions) and mortars (10 explosions), and by aerial bombardment from a helicopter using unguided air missiles (6 explosions). As a result of the air strike, a private residential building was damaged.

Mortar bombardment and 3 explosions were recorded in Druzhba hromada.

The Russians dropped 22 bombs in Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada: a helicopter attack with unguided air-launched missiles was carried out, and eight explosions occurred. A mortar attack with 17 explosions was also recorded.

There was an attack from MLRS (nine explosions), artillery (two explosions) and MANPADS (six explosions) in Shalyhyne hromada.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with a grenade launcher, and there were 20 explosions.

The Russians dropped eight bombs on Putyvl hromada.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!