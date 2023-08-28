All Sections
Dissatisfaction with forced mobilisation grows in Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 03:34
Dissatisfaction with forced mobilisation grows in Crimea
MOBILISED SOLDIERS IN THE RUSSIAN ARMY. STOCK PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

The National Resistance Center has said that dissatisfaction with conscription into the ranks of the Russian army is increasing among the population in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center’s sources reported that the occupation administration of Crimea conducted a closed sociological survey, which testified to the extremely negative attitude of local residents towards conscription into the ranks of the Russian army.

The results of this survey state the Russian occupiers decided to offer more benefits to those mobilised, allocating funds from the local budget for this purpose.

"However, the increase in financial motivation still cannot affect the mood of the locals," the National Resistance Center noted. 

Advertisement: