Large-scale air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine because of missile threat

The Air Force warned overnight on 27-28 August of a missile threat in Kyiv and several oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: Air Force

Quote: "There is a missile threat in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts!"

"Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, there is a missile threat! Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"

Details: Subsequently, an air-raid warning due to a missile threat was issued in Odesa Oblast.

It was also extended to the eastern, northern and central oblasts of Ukraine.

The Air Force noted that it had detected possible launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

At 04:30, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv.

After 04:30, this was extended to the western oblasts.

The Air Force also reported that air defence systems were responding in Dnipro Oblast.

Update: At around 05:00, the all-clear was given in the oblasts.

