Russia loses over 260,000 soldiers in total

STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed another 490 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 tanks and 22 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

approximately 261,310 (+490) military personnel

4,400 (+4) tanks

8,562 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

5,425 (+22) artillery systems

730 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

499 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,383 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs

1,415 (+4) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,866 (+12) vehicles and tankers

809 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

