Russia loses over 260,000 soldiers in total
Monday, 28 August 2023, 07:58
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed another 490 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 tanks and 22 artillery systems belonging to the Russians over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 28 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
- approximately 261,310 (+490) military personnel
- 4,400 (+4) tanks
- 8,562 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,425 (+22) artillery systems
- 730 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 499 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,383 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,415 (+4) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,866 (+12) vehicles and tankers
- 809 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
