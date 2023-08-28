Image of aftermath of attack on Russian air defence base in Crimea published

Radio Liberty has published an image taken by the Plant.com service which shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the "air defence polygon" in annexed Crimea on 23 August.

Details: The image is not clear but the affected area can be seen.

Planet.com showed an image of the aftermath of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a Russian air defence system in Crimea on 23 August 2023 Photo: Radio Liberty

Background: On 23 August, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that an S-400 Triumph, Russian long and medium range anti-aircraft system, was destroyed on that morning near the village of Olenivka on the Tarkhankut cape. The Russian sources reported the destruction of an S-300 anti-aircraft system and a tank truck.

On 24 August, the Independence Day of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence reported that at night, the Ukrainian special forces swam up to Crimea and disembarked near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak. The Ukrainian flag was raised above the Russian-occupied peninsula.

