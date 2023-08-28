All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Image of aftermath of attack on Russian air defence base in Crimea published

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 August 2023, 16:43
Image of aftermath of attack on Russian air defence base in Crimea published

Radio Liberty has published an image taken by the Plant.com service which shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the "air defence polygon" in annexed Crimea on 23 August.

Source: Crimea.Realii (a project by Radio Liberty)

Details: The image is not clear but the affected area can be seen.

Planet.com показав знімок наслідків удару ЗСУ по російській системі ППО в Криму 23.08.2023
Planet.com showed an image of the aftermath of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a Russian air defence system in Crimea on 23 August 2023
Photo: Radio Liberty

Background: On 23 August, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that an S-400 Triumph, Russian long and medium range anti-aircraft system, was destroyed on that morning near the village of Olenivka on the Tarkhankut cape. The Russian sources reported the destruction of an S-300 anti-aircraft system and a tank truck.

On 24 August, the Independence Day of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence reported that at night, the Ukrainian special forces swam up to Crimea and disembarked near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak. The Ukrainian flag was raised above the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: