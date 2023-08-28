Mandatory evacuation of children to be announced in two districts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A mandatory evacuation of children from the Vasylivka and Polohy districts in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is planned for Monday, 28 August.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Today [28 August – ed.] we will have a meeting of the evacuation staff, where we will announce a mandatory evacuation of children from two districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Vasylivka and Polohy districts. We have to evacuate 5 settlements, 54 children."

Details: Vereshchuk says that the mandatory evacuation of children from the Vovchansk hromada in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, is ongoing [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Evacuation is also ongoing in Donetsk Oblast. A total of 89 children remain in 11 settlements.

Background:

On 13 July, one person was killed in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, due to Russian shelling, and the invaders destroyed three houses.

Six people were injured, including a seven-year-old girl; one man died in hospital, and another remains in a critical condition as a result of the shelling of the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 14 May.

On 10 August, the authorities announced mandatory evacuation in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast due to increased Russian attacks. Residents of 37 settlements close to the combat zone were offered the opportunity to leave for Kharkiv and then, if they wished, to travel on to other regions of Ukraine.

Approximately 480 people had been evacuated from the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast as of the morning of 18 August, and the authorities are preparing evacuation routes in case of a threat of occupation of the city of Kupiansk.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!







