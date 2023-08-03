Russia's Belgorod Oblast Governor reports downing of drone

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the oblast.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence system was activated in the Belgorod district and the Yakovlevo city district, and an aircraft-type UAV was shot down."

Details: Gladkov said that "operational services are establishing information about the aftermath on the ground."

According to Gladkov, there is no information about any damage or casualties.

