Russia's Belgorod Oblast Governor reports downing of drone

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the oblast.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence system was activated in the Belgorod district and the Yakovlevo city district, and an aircraft-type UAV was shot down."

Details: Gladkov said that "operational services are establishing information about the aftermath on the ground."

Advertisement:

According to Gladkov, there is no information about any damage or casualties.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!