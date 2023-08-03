Pope meets young Ukrainians and prays for "tormented" Ukraine

Pope Francis has met with young people from Ukraine who are participating in the World Youth Day in Lisbon and prayed for Ukraine with them.

Details: The Pope met with 15 young pilgrims from Ukraine on the morning of 3 August before leaving the Apostolic nunciature to Portugal in Lisbon.

Press service of the Holy See reported that having listened to "moving stories" of young Ukrainians, the Pope turned to them with a speech "expressing his 'sorrowful and prayerful' closeness".

The meeting lasted about 30 minutes, and in the end Pope Francis together with the young people said the Lord’s Prayer, "with their thoughts turned toward tormented Ukraine".

Background:

Earlier, Pope Francis expressed his doubt that Western countries are moving in the right direction to facilitate global peace, starting with war-torn Ukraine.

