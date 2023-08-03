All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Helicopter crash in Brovary: Emergency Service to suspend officials served with notices of suspicion

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 3 August 2023, 17:04
Helicopter crash in Brovary: Emergency Service to suspend officials served with notices of suspicion
Details of a helicopter that crashed. Photo: Getty Images

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine will suspend the officials served with a notice of suspicion in the case of helicopter crash in the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, which resulted in deaths of the top leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "At the moment, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is suspending the officials served with a notice of suspicion by the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine from performing their duties, as prescribed by law."

Details: The State Emergency Service has provided all materials necessary for the investigation and is facilitating an objective and transparent investigation of the tragedy.

"We stress that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is not authorised to comment on different versions of the reason of the crash, as well as to disclose any information connected with conducting the investigative actions," the service stated.

Previously: Earlier, the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine served five officials of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with a notice of suspicion. According to the investigation, their actions led to the deaths of the leadership of the Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry in a helicopter crash on 18 January 2023. The suspected officials have broken the rules of safe flight of the helicopter while the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was on board. The helicopter crashed on 18 January 2023 in Brovary.

Background:

  • On the morning of 18 January, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, causing a fire to break out. 
  • The helicopter crash killed the top leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs: Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs; Yevhen Yenin; First Deputy Interior Minister, and Yurii Lubkovych, State Secretary of the Interior Ministry are among those killed. There were 14 victims in total, including a child.
  • Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, said that the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, happaned during the flight by Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi to one of hotspots of the Ukrainian front.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) started an investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary. Among the main avenues of investigation were the following: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction and intentional actions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: