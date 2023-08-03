Helicopter crash in Brovary: Emergency Service to suspend officials served with notices of suspicion

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine will suspend the officials served with a notice of suspicion in the case of helicopter crash in the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, which resulted in deaths of the top leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "At the moment, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is suspending the officials served with a notice of suspicion by the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine from performing their duties, as prescribed by law."

Details: The State Emergency Service has provided all materials necessary for the investigation and is facilitating an objective and transparent investigation of the tragedy.

Advertisement:

"We stress that the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is not authorised to comment on different versions of the reason of the crash, as well as to disclose any information connected with conducting the investigative actions," the service stated.

Previously: Earlier, the State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine served five officials of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with a notice of suspicion. According to the investigation, their actions led to the deaths of the leadership of the Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry in a helicopter crash on 18 January 2023. The suspected officials have broken the rules of safe flight of the helicopter while the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was on board. The helicopter crashed on 18 January 2023 in Brovary.

Background:

On the morning of 18 January, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, causing a fire to break out.

The helicopter crash killed the top leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs: Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs; Yevhen Yenin ; First Deputy Interior Minister, and Yurii Lubkovych , State Secretary of the Interior Ministry are among those killed. There were 14 victims in total, including a child.

Minister of Internal Affairs; ; First Deputy Interior Minister, and , State Secretary of the Interior Ministry are among those killed. There were 14 victims in total, including a child. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, said that the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, happaned during the flight by Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi to one of hotspots of the Ukrainian front.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) started an investigation into the helicopter crash in Brovary. Among the main avenues of investigation were the following: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction and intentional actions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!