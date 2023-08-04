Russians attack 18 settlements in Sumy Oblast, 165 explosions occur in one day

The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 27 times over the past day, with 165 explosions recorded there.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Administration reported that 18 settlements in nine hromadas came under Russian fire, including the hromadas of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Druzhba, Esman, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

There was a mortar attack (15 explosions), artillery shelling (37 explosions) and a grenade launcher attack (17 explosions) in Bilopillia hromada.

The Russians fired 5 machine-gun bursts on Esman hromada and carried out mortar attacks causing 11 explosions.

There were three explosions in Druzhba hromada as a result of grenade launcher fire.

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with a grenade launcher (27 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

In Nova Sloboda hromada, four explosions were recorded due to artillery shelling.

The Russians fired on Khotin hromada with artillery, mortars and a tank. There were seven explosions in total.

There was a mortar attack in Myropillia hromada (seven explosions).

There was artillery shelling in Yunakivka hromada causing five explosions.

The Russians fired using mortars and artillery on Krasnopillia hromada (26 explosions).

