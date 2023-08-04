All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack 18 settlements in Sumy Oblast, 165 explosions occur in one day

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 August 2023, 01:58
Russians attack 18 settlements in Sumy Oblast, 165 explosions occur in one day
DAMAGE IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 27 times over the past day, with 165 explosions recorded there.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Administration reported that 18 settlements in nine hromadas came under Russian fire, including the hromadas of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Druzhba, Esman, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

There was a mortar attack (15 explosions), artillery shelling (37 explosions) and a grenade launcher attack (17 explosions) in Bilopillia hromada.

Advertisement:

The Russians fired 5 machine-gun bursts on Esman hromada and carried out mortar attacks causing 11 explosions.

There were three explosions in Druzhba hromada as a result of grenade launcher fire.

The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with a grenade launcher (27 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In Nova Sloboda hromada, four explosions were recorded due to artillery shelling.

The Russians fired on Khotin hromada with artillery, mortars and a tank. There were seven explosions in total.

There was a mortar attack in Myropillia hromada (seven explosions).

There was artillery shelling in Yunakivka hromada causing five explosions.

The Russians fired using mortars and artillery on Krasnopillia hromada (26 explosions).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: